Netherlands Dominates India in Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs

In a disappointing turn of events, India succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against the Netherlands in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs on Sunday.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty fell to Anouk Kovermans 2-6, 4-6 in singles play, while Sahaja Yamalapalli was unable to withstand Suzan Lamens' power, suffering a 6-2, 6-3 loss at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

The Dutch sealed their sweep with a decisive victory in doubles, as Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare were defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Lames and Demi Schuurs in a mere 69 minutes.

