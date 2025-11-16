Netherlands Dominates India in Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs
India suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Netherlands in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Sahaja Yamalapalli lost their singles matches, and Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare were beaten in doubles. Both countries had previously lost to Slovenia, who advanced to the 2026 Qualifiers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:41 IST
In a disappointing turn of events, India succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against the Netherlands in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs on Sunday.
Shrivalli Bhamidipaty fell to Anouk Kovermans 2-6, 4-6 in singles play, while Sahaja Yamalapalli was unable to withstand Suzan Lamens' power, suffering a 6-2, 6-3 loss at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.
The Dutch sealed their sweep with a decisive victory in doubles, as Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare were defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Lames and Demi Schuurs in a mere 69 minutes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress' Election Defeat
England Rugby's Resurgence: From Defeat to Dominance
Wallabies Face Historic Winless Tour After Defeat to Ireland
Gambhir Defends Pitch Despite India’s Test Defeat to South Africa
Rohini Acharya's Political Exit Sparks Family Rift Amidst Bihar Poll Defeat