Germany's Path to 2026: A Must-Win Showdown Against Slovakia

Germany will face Slovakia on Monday in a critical World Cup qualifier, with coach Julian Nagelsmann emphasizing victory as the only acceptable outcome. A win or draw guarantees direct qualification, with Germany currently leading Group A. A loss, however, puts them at risk of entering a March playoff.

In September, Slovakia dealt Germany a 2-0 defeat in Bratislava, casting shadows over the upcoming match. Still, Nagelsmann dismissed concerns about failure, stating, "Few teams would raise this as an issue." He acknowledged some nerves but expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure three points.

Four-time world champions, Germany aims to redeem itself after two consecutive early exits in the tournament's last editions. With sights set firmly on bringing home the trophy, Monday's game is pivotal to setting the tone for their World Cup journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)