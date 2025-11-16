Left Menu

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Argentina stunned Scotland with a dramatic comeback, scoring five unanswered tries to win 33-24 after Scotland's early lead of 21-0. Key players like Julian Montoya and Rodrigo Isgro changed the game's direction in just 20 minutes, transforming a likely Scotland victory into an Argentine triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable display of tenacity and strategy, Argentina turned the tables on Scotland with an incredible comeback at Murrayfield, outscoring their hosts 33-24 in an unforgettable rugby encounter.

Scotland raced ahead with three tries in the first 44 minutes, seemingly securing a comfortable lead at 21-0. However, Argentina's strategic substitutions proved pivotal in altering the game's trajectory.

Captain Julian Montoya led the charge with his squad, including standout performances from Rodrigo Isgro and Pedro Rubiolo, each scoring crucial tries. Santiago Carreras deftly added four conversions as Argentina seized momentum, leaving Scotland unable to respond despite Finn Russell's efforts.

