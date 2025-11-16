Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

In a remarkable display of tenacity and strategy, Argentina turned the tables on Scotland with an incredible comeback at Murrayfield, outscoring their hosts 33-24 in an unforgettable rugby encounter.

Scotland raced ahead with three tries in the first 44 minutes, seemingly securing a comfortable lead at 21-0. However, Argentina's strategic substitutions proved pivotal in altering the game's trajectory.

Captain Julian Montoya led the charge with his squad, including standout performances from Rodrigo Isgro and Pedro Rubiolo, each scoring crucial tries. Santiago Carreras deftly added four conversions as Argentina seized momentum, leaving Scotland unable to respond despite Finn Russell's efforts.