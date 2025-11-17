Ukraine Secures Playoff Spot with Late Goals Against Iceland

Ukraine's national football team triumphed over Iceland 2-0 in Warsaw, ensuring their spot in the playoffs for next year's World Cup. Oleksandr Zubkov broke a three-year personal goal drought with a powerful header in the 83rd minute, securing the lead.

Oleksii Hutsuliak then confirmed the win by scoring during stoppage time. The match was crucial as both teams started on level points, but Ukraine needed the victory to ensure their playoff spot behind group winners France.

Iceland's Elias Olafsson made impressive saves, including denying coveted goals from Viktor Tsygankov and Vladyslav Vanat. Nevertheless, Ukraine's relentless attack, particularly in the second half, proved decisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)