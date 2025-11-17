Left Menu

Ukraine Secures Playoff Spot with Late Goals Against Iceland

Ukraine clinched a place in the World Cup playoffs by defeating Iceland 2-0 in Warsaw. Oleksandr Zubkov and Oleksii Hutsuliak scored late goals to secure the victory. Both teams had equal points at kickoff, but Ukraine's win ensured their advancement, leaving Iceland behind despite a better goal difference.

Ukraine Secures Playoff Spot with Late Goals Against Iceland
Ukraine's national football team triumphed over Iceland 2-0 in Warsaw, ensuring their spot in the playoffs for next year's World Cup. Oleksandr Zubkov broke a three-year personal goal drought with a powerful header in the 83rd minute, securing the lead.

Oleksii Hutsuliak then confirmed the win by scoring during stoppage time. The match was crucial as both teams started on level points, but Ukraine needed the victory to ensure their playoff spot behind group winners France.

Iceland's Elias Olafsson made impressive saves, including denying coveted goals from Viktor Tsygankov and Vladyslav Vanat. Nevertheless, Ukraine's relentless attack, particularly in the second half, proved decisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

