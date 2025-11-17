Race for Africa's Top Football Award Heats Up

The competition for Africa's premier football accolade intensifies as Achraf Hakimi, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Osimhen emerge as the finalists for the CAF Player of the Year award, according to the Confederation of African Football's announcement.

Moroccan captain Hakimi capped a remarkable season with Paris Saint-Germain by clinching the Champions League, among other titles. Mohamed Salah of Egypt played a crucial role in Liverpool's success last season by netting 29 goals, securing the Golden Boot, and making 18 assists. Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was instrumental in Galatasaray's league and cup triumph in Turkey.

The CAF Awards event on November 19 in Rabat will also honor other footballing talents, including the Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach categories, featuring a shortlist of distinguished nominees.