Bellingham's Fiery Substitution Sparks Debate

England's head coach Thomas Tuchel played down Jude Bellingham's visibly angry reaction to being substituted during the 2-0 victory over Albania on Sunday. Bellingham, receiving his first start since June due to previous absences, was notably displeased at being replaced by Morgan Rogers, who is also eyeing the number 10 spot.

Throughout the match, Bellingham faced frustrations after missing key opportunities, receiving a yellow card, and facing criticism on social media for exchanging shirts with an Albanian player at halftime. Tuchel remarked that while Bellingham disliked the substitution, such decisions are part of the game.

Though Bellingham's exclusion from past teams surprised many, his current form reignites discussions about his World Cup starting prospects. Former England player Ian Wright commented positively on Bellingham's performance, emphasizing his bravery and competitive spirit against tough opponents.