Left Menu

Bellingham's Fiery Substitution Sparks Debate

England head coach Thomas Tuchel addressed Jude Bellingham's visible frustration when substituted in the win against Albania. Bellingham's reaction, amidst social media criticism and a yellow card incident, has raised discussions about his competitiveness and starting role ahead of the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 17-11-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 01:59 IST
Bellingham's Fiery Substitution Sparks Debate
Bellingham
  • Country:
  • Albania

England's head coach Thomas Tuchel played down Jude Bellingham's visibly angry reaction to being substituted during the 2-0 victory over Albania on Sunday. Bellingham, receiving his first start since June due to previous absences, was notably displeased at being replaced by Morgan Rogers, who is also eyeing the number 10 spot.

Throughout the match, Bellingham faced frustrations after missing key opportunities, receiving a yellow card, and facing criticism on social media for exchanging shirts with an Albanian player at halftime. Tuchel remarked that while Bellingham disliked the substitution, such decisions are part of the game.

Though Bellingham's exclusion from past teams surprised many, his current form reignites discussions about his World Cup starting prospects. Former England player Ian Wright commented positively on Bellingham's performance, emphasizing his bravery and competitive spirit against tough opponents.

TRENDING

1
Jannik Sinner Triumphs at ATP Finals, Wins Battle of Rivals

Jannik Sinner Triumphs at ATP Finals, Wins Battle of Rivals

 Global
2
England's Impressive Qualifier Streak Raises World Cup Hopes

England's Impressive Qualifier Streak Raises World Cup Hopes

 Global
3
US Shatters World Record at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

US Shatters World Record at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

 Global
4
Tensions Soar in Bangladesh Ahead of Hasina Verdict

Tensions Soar in Bangladesh Ahead of Hasina Verdict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025