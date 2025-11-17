Remembering Paige Greco: A Legacy of Triumph and Kindness

Australian Paralympic gold medalist Paige Greco has passed away at the age of 28. Authorities reported that Greco died on Sunday in her Adelaide home due to a 'sudden medical episode.'

Born with cerebral palsy, Greco made history at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, where she won Australia's first gold medal in the women's C1–3 3,000-metre individual pursuit, along with two bronze medals in the women's C1–3 road race and time trial.

Her mother, Natalie, expressed that Paige's warmth and determination brought immense joy to their family. AusCycling and Paralympics Australia intend to honor her legacy and provide support to those affected by her loss.