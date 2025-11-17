The World Cup qualifying match between Congo and Nigeria concluded with a dramatic penalty shootout, marked by accusations of unconventional tactics. Nigeria's coach, Éric Chelle, alleged that a Congo team member used voodoo to influence the outcome. The claims came after Congo advanced to the intercontinental playoffs.

Congo's coach Sebastien Desabre strategically substituted goalkeepers in the 119th minute, sending Timothy Fayulu onto the field. Fayulu's critical saves helped secure Congo's victory, leading to celebrations that were mired in controversy due to Chelle's allegations.

As Nigeria faces another World Cup absence, Congo prepares for the upcoming intercontinental playoffs. The accusations of voodoo use continue to ignite discussions about sportsmanship and ethics in international soccer tournaments.