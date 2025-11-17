Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

Delhi High Court is hearing a plea from school students demanding a reschedule of outdoor sports events held in the capital. These students argue that the current scheduling aligns with the peak pollution months of November to January, posing severe health risks.

The petition, filed through parents, highlights that Delhi experiences an annual public health emergency every winter. Children, participating in various sporting events, are the most affected by the toxic air, which endangers their health.

As the Air Quality Index often reaches hazardous levels, the plea calls for a safer sports calendar by the Directorate of Education and School Federation of India Games, urging a shift to months with better air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)