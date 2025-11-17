Left Menu

Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

School students in Delhi have petitioned the High Court to reschedule outdoor sports events away from the city's peak pollution months of November to January. The plea argues that the harmful air quality during this period poses severe health risks to children participating in these sports events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:35 IST
Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi High Court is hearing a plea from school students demanding a reschedule of outdoor sports events held in the capital. These students argue that the current scheduling aligns with the peak pollution months of November to January, posing severe health risks.

The petition, filed through parents, highlights that Delhi experiences an annual public health emergency every winter. Children, participating in various sporting events, are the most affected by the toxic air, which endangers their health.

As the Air Quality Index often reaches hazardous levels, the plea calls for a safer sports calendar by the Directorate of Education and School Federation of India Games, urging a shift to months with better air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

