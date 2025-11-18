Germany Dominates Slovakia to Secure World Cup Spot

Germany has secured its spot in next year's World Cup following a resounding 6-0 victory over Slovakia in their final qualifying match. The four-time world champions delivered a commanding performance at home, ensuring their place in the prestigious tournament.

The German team left no room for surprises, scoring four of their goals in the first half. This dominant display sent Slovakia reeling into a playoff scheduled for March, in their quest for World Cup qualification.

Achieving top standing in their group with 15 points, Germany surpassed Slovakia, who finished with 12. The victory marks Germany's return to form after earlier exits in the past two World Cup editions.

(With inputs from agencies.)