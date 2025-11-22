Starc's Superb Show and Head's Heroics Secure Australia a Commanding Ashes Win

Mitchell Starc delivered a masterclass in bowling as Australia achieved a commanding victory in the first Ashes Test at Perth Stadium. The left-arm fast bowler dismantled England's lineup with a stunning performance, securing figures of 7/58 in their first innings and following it up with 3/55 in the second. Overall, Starc claimed an incredible 10/113 match haul, ensuring Australia's dominance. Reflecting on the game, Starc noted, 'Travis Head's aggressive play was exhilarating to watch. Amidst pre-match talk, we remained focused on our strategy.'

In pursuit of a 205-run target, Australia was propelled by an electrifying counter-attack from Travis Head. His explosive innings of 123 runs off just 83 balls, punctuated by 16 boundaries and four sixes, effectively put the game out of England's reach. Starc commended his bowling partners, stating, 'Scott Boland delivered when needed, and Brendan Doggett had a memorable debut. The absence of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins didn't alter my approach; our goal remained constant.'

Scott Boland complemented Starc's brilliance with a 4/33 spell in England's second innings, while debutant Brendan Doggett impressed with five key wickets across the match. With Starc's fiery efforts and Head's exceptional batting, Australia clinched an eight-wicket victory, paving their way to a confident 1-0 lead in the Ashes series.

