India Set for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Showdown

India, five-time champions, return to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament to face Korea in their opening match. The event, with six international teams, serves as a testing ground for new combinations with a mix of experienced and young players. Preparation and consistent performance are key focuses.

Updated: 22-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:17 IST
  Country:
  Malaysia

The 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament will see five-time champions India field a team with a blend of youth and experience to tackle Korea in their opening match this Sunday. The renowned invitational event, running from November 23 to 30, marks India's first appearance since their runner-up finish in 2019.

Alongside India, the tournament will showcase Belgium, Canada, Korea, New Zealand, and hosts Malaysia in a round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the final. This outing comes as India eyes the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup and Asian Games, providing a testing ground for new player combinations.

With a team captained by Sanjay, including notable players like Pawan, Nilakanta Sharma, and Dilpreet Singh, the squad aims to capitalize on their extensive preparations undertaken in Bengaluru. India's strategy is to test their mettle against strong international sides and deliver consistently strong performances to vie for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

