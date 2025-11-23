France Triumphs Over Australia in Autumn Rugby Series Finale
In a thrilling rugby test match, France overcame Australia with a 48-33 victory at the Stade de France, concluding the Wallabies' winless European tour. The game saw fluctuating momentum, with France displaying both attacking brilliance and lapses of discipline, allowing Australia brief comebacks before sealing the win.
In a captivating rugby finale, France emerged victorious over Australia with a scoreline of 48-33. The match, held at the Stade de France, marked the end of the Wallabies' winless European tour for the first time in 67 years.
The French team showed a mix of offensive brilliance and costly mistakes, resulting in moments of fluctuating dominance. Despite Australia's resilience, they ultimately couldn't sustain their fight in the match's final 20 minutes.
With key contributions from Nicolas Depoortere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and others, France capitalized on their broken play opportunities, while Thomas Ramos played a pivotal role in maintaining the scoreboard advantage.
