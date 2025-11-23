Left Menu

France Triumphs Over Australia in Autumn Rugby Series Finale

In a thrilling rugby test match, France overcame Australia with a 48-33 victory at the Stade de France, concluding the Wallabies' winless European tour. The game saw fluctuating momentum, with France displaying both attacking brilliance and lapses of discipline, allowing Australia brief comebacks before sealing the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 03:29 IST
France Triumphs Over Australia in Autumn Rugby Series Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a captivating rugby finale, France emerged victorious over Australia with a scoreline of 48-33. The match, held at the Stade de France, marked the end of the Wallabies' winless European tour for the first time in 67 years.

The French team showed a mix of offensive brilliance and costly mistakes, resulting in moments of fluctuating dominance. Despite Australia's resilience, they ultimately couldn't sustain their fight in the match's final 20 minutes.

With key contributions from Nicolas Depoortere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and others, France capitalized on their broken play opportunities, while Thomas Ramos played a pivotal role in maintaining the scoreboard advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025