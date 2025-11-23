Piastri Battles Against the Odds in Formula One Championship
Oscar Piastri faces a tough road in the Formula One championship as his McLaren teammate Lando Norris extends his lead. Despite recent struggles, Piastri remains focused on performing well in the remaining races, hoping to close the 30-point gap. He faced challenges in Las Vegas but aims to improve.
Piastri, who finished fourth in Las Vegas, acknowledges the difficulties in overtaking Norris, who is now 30 points ahead with just two races left.
Despite his recent setbacks, including being beaten by Norris in the last seven races, Piastri remains determined to make a comeback.
