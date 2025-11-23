Piastri Battles Against the Odds in Formula One Championship

Oscar Piastri faces a challenging battle in the Formula One championship, as his teammate Lando Norris extends his lead.

Piastri, who finished fourth in Las Vegas, acknowledges the difficulties in overtaking Norris, who is now 30 points ahead with just two races left.

Despite his recent setbacks, including being beaten by Norris in the last seven races, Piastri remains determined to make a comeback.

