Lakshya Sen Triumphs in Australian Open 2025: Victorious Return

In a significant achievement, Lakshya Sen triumphed over Japan's Yushi Tanaka in the men's singles final of the Australian Open, securing his first title of the 2025 season on Sunday. The 24-year-old became the second Indian to win a BWF World Tour title this year, delivering a commanding 21-15, 21-11 victory.

Sen's win marks a remarkable comeback after a challenging season marked by injuries and near misses, including a fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics. By mastering the semi-final and final matches, he demonstrated resilience and skill, with sharp placement and strategic play against Tanaka.

Emerging victorious from the 38-minute final of the USD 475,000 Super 500 event, Sen expressed excitement for the next season, thanking fans for their support. With this win, he also celebrated breaking his title drought, last winning a top-tier crown at the Canadian Open in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)