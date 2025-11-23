Left Menu

Lakshya Sen Triumphs in Australian Open 2025: Victorious Return

In a stunning display, Lakshya Sen claimed his first title of 2025 by defeating Japan's Yushi Tanaka in the Australian Open men's singles final. Overcoming past challenges, the 24-year-old Indian secured a decisive victory with a 21-15, 21-11 win, marking a significant comeback on the international badminton circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:49 IST
Lakshya Sen Triumphs in Australian Open 2025: Victorious Return
Lakshya Sen
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant achievement, Lakshya Sen triumphed over Japan's Yushi Tanaka in the men's singles final of the Australian Open, securing his first title of the 2025 season on Sunday. The 24-year-old became the second Indian to win a BWF World Tour title this year, delivering a commanding 21-15, 21-11 victory.

Sen's win marks a remarkable comeback after a challenging season marked by injuries and near misses, including a fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics. By mastering the semi-final and final matches, he demonstrated resilience and skill, with sharp placement and strategic play against Tanaka.

Emerging victorious from the 38-minute final of the USD 475,000 Super 500 event, Sen expressed excitement for the next season, thanking fans for their support. With this win, he also celebrated breaking his title drought, last winning a top-tier crown at the Canadian Open in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tension

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tensio...

 Switzerland
2
Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of the T20 World Cup

Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of the T20 World Cup

 India
3
India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

 South Africa
4
Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025