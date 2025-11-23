Verstappen's Vegas Triumph Revives Formula One Drama

Max Verstappen kept his Formula One title hopes alive with a strong performance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, securing victory and sending ripples through the championship rankings. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri faced potential disqualification due to violations related to their cars' rear skid blocks, threatening their standings.

Norris, who began the race on pole, finished second but risked losing points pending a post-race FIA inspection. If disqualified, Norris's lead over Piastri would shrink, pulling Verstappen level with Piastri and leaving two races to decide the championship outcome.

McLaren celebrated another constructors' championship triumph, but the individual title race remains teeming with uncertainty. With a strong showing, Verstappen remains a contender, emphasizing his dominance with a sizeable lead over Norris and setting up an exciting finale in Qatar.

