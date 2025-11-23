Left Menu

South Africa Shines with Bat as Muthusamy Scores Maiden Test Century

South Africa put on a formidable 489 all out in their first innings against India, with Senuran Muthusamy scoring his maiden test century. Marco Jansen narrowly missed out on a century, falling at 93. Kuldeep Yadav led India's bowling with four wickets. South Africa leads the series 1-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Displaying a commanding performance on the field, South Africa elected to bat and scored a substantial 489 all out by day two of the final test against India.

Senuran Muthusamy marked the occasion with his maiden test century, scoring 109 runs. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen came close to adding a century of his own but fell short at 93.

India's bowling arsenal was spearheaded by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed four wickets for 115 runs. South Africa now leads the two-test series 1-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)

