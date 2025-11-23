South Africa Shines with Bat as Muthusamy Scores Maiden Test Century

Displaying a commanding performance on the field, South Africa elected to bat and scored a substantial 489 all out by day two of the final test against India.

Senuran Muthusamy marked the occasion with his maiden test century, scoring 109 runs. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen came close to adding a century of his own but fell short at 93.

India's bowling arsenal was spearheaded by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed four wickets for 115 runs. South Africa now leads the two-test series 1-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)