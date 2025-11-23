Left Menu

Triumphant Tigers: Bangladesh Secures Series Victory Over Ireland

Mushfiqur Rahim's stellar performance helped Bangladesh secure a decisive victory over Ireland, winning the test series 2-0. Taijul Islam's significant contribution with eight wickets, complemented by Rahim's century, proved pivotal. Bangladesh will face Ireland again in a Three-match Twenty20 series starting in Chattogram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:50 IST
Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim shone brightly with both a century and a fifty during his 100th test match, earning the player-of-the-match accolade as Bangladesh triumphed over Ireland by 217 runs in their second test in Dhaka. Complementing his performance, spinner Taijul Islam claimed eight key wickets, helping Bangladesh sweep the series 2-0.

The match saw Bangladesh asserting dominance early, buoyed by notable contributions from Rahim and Litton Das. Despite a valiant effort by Ireland's spinner Andy McBrine, capturing six wickets in the first innings, Rahim's century helped Bangladesh post an imposing 476. Ireland's response was limited to 265, as their middle order was dismantled by Islam.

Bangladesh's second innings pursuit for quick runs was effective, setting Ireland a challenging target of 509. Effective bowling by Islam and Hasan Murad ensured Ireland's collapse for 291. Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, praised his team's execution of their strategic batting plans. The teams are scheduled to meet next in a Twenty20 series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

