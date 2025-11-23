South Africa's Commanding Performance: Muthusamy and Jansen Shine in Guwahati Test

South Africa has asserted its dominance in the second test against India in Guwahati, thanks to stellar performances by Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen. Muthusamy scored his maiden test century with a composed 109, while Jansen made a career-best 93, pushing the visitors to an imposing total of 489.

The slow pitch at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium offered little to the bowlers, allowing South Africa's lower order to flourish. Muthusamy, batting at number seven, steadied the innings in partnership with Kyle Verreynne and later accelerated with Jansen, culminating in a formidable 97-run stand.

India ended the day at nine for no loss, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul set to resume. The hosts, facing a 480-run deficit, will require a robust opening on Monday. Despite their spin-heavy strategy, India found South Africa's lower order a tough nut to crack.

