Lewis Hamilton's Struggles: A Season of Unmet Expectations

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 champion, had a challenging season with Ferrari, failing to secure victories. Despite progressing to fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, he finished eighth. Hamilton hasn't won this year, and his struggles continue as Ferrari dropped to fourth in the standings.

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, found little comfort in his performance during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Despite starting from the back and rising to fifth during the race, he ended up finishing eighth. This result left Hamilton frustrated, highlighting a difficult season with Ferrari.

Hamilton's transition from Mercedes to Ferrari has been rocky, with neither he nor teammate Charles Leclerc securing a win this season. The disappointing results have not only affected the drivers but also prompted criticisms from Ferrari's executive chairman, John Elkann.

As Ferrari slipped from second to fourth in the constructors' standings, Hamilton's future remains uncertain, with speculations about potential retirement. His past dominance now feels distant, as he continues to seek elusive victories.

