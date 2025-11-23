Hockey India Clears Junior Women's Coach of Misconduct Allegations

Hockey India announced on Sunday the results of its internal inquiry regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by a coach of the junior women's team. The investigation, prompted by certain media reports, found no evidence to support the claims.

In a statement released to PTI, Hockey India clarified that neither the organization nor the Sports Authority of India had received any formal complaints. Despite the lack of official allegations, an Internal Complaints Committee conducted an inquiry under the POSH Act of 2013.

The inquiry involved individual interviews with all team members traveling to Chile, where the World Cup will commence on December 1. The findings cleared the coach, reaffirming Hockey India's commitment to zero tolerance toward sexual misconduct and ensuring athlete safety.

