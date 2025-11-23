Hockey India Clears Junior Women's Coach of Misconduct Allegations
Hockey India's internal investigation found no evidence of sexual misconduct against a junior women's team coach following media reports. The inquiry, which involved speaking to team members, cleared the coach to travel for the World Cup in Chile. No complaints were reported to Hockey India or the Sports Authority of India.
- Country:
- India
Hockey India announced on Sunday the results of its internal inquiry regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by a coach of the junior women's team. The investigation, prompted by certain media reports, found no evidence to support the claims.
In a statement released to PTI, Hockey India clarified that neither the organization nor the Sports Authority of India had received any formal complaints. Despite the lack of official allegations, an Internal Complaints Committee conducted an inquiry under the POSH Act of 2013.
The inquiry involved individual interviews with all team members traveling to Chile, where the World Cup will commence on December 1. The findings cleared the coach, reaffirming Hockey India's commitment to zero tolerance toward sexual misconduct and ensuring athlete safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of the T20 World Cup
Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory
Chess Titans: Sindarov and Wei Set Stage for FIDE World Cup Finale
Mikaela Shiffrin Extends Slalom Reign with 103rd World Cup Victory