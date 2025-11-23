Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen Propel South Africa to Dominating Position

In a defining moment for South African cricket, Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen propelled their team to a first innings total of 489 in the second test against India in Guwahati.

Muthusamy's composed 109 included 10 fours and two sixes, setting the stage alongside Kyle Verreynne. However, it was Marco Jansen's aggressive 93 that solidified their stronghold on the game, ensuring India trailed significantly.

Despite the challenges posed by India's spin-heavy attack, South Africa's lower order flourished. The strategic batting has put India in a challenging position as Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul prepare to resume the innings with significant ground to cover.

