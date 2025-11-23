Senuran Muthusamy: From Overlooked Debutant to Cricket Hero

Senuran Muthusamy's rise in international cricket has been a story of redemption, marking a striking transformation from his bleak 2019 debut series in India. Despite an underwhelming start with just two wickets across two Tests, the South African all-rounder of Indian descent was uncertain of his future in the game.

However, by 2025, Muthusamy had reinvented himself through sheer determination and standout performances, particularly in Pakistan, where he claimed 11 wickets in the first Test and remained unbeaten at 89 in the second Test. His crowning moment came with a game-changing 109 against India, rescuing his team at a challenging 201 for five.

Reflecting on his journey, Muthusamy credits the unwavering support of his family, coaches, and teammates. Embracing his Indian roots from Tamil Nadu, Muthusamy aims to add value as an all-rounder, contributing significantly in both batting and bowling. He praised teammates Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen for their impressive batting displays, highlighting the synergy within the team.

