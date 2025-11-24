Italy Triumphs with Historic Third Consecutive Davis Cup Victory

Italy marked a historic accomplishment by winning a third consecutive Davis Cup title on Sunday. Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli's impressive singles performances ensured a 2-0 triumph against Spain in Bologna.

Berrettini capitalized on home-court support to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4, while Cobolli overcame a rough start to beat Jaume Munar 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5. This victory adds to Italy's previous Davis Cup wins in 1976, 2023, and 2024, making them the first nation to clinch three straight titles since the removal of the Challenge Round in 1971.

Despite missing key players, Italy proved unstoppable, with Berrettini emphasizing the camaraderie of the team. Cobolli's thrilling comeback sealed the victory, stirring ecstatic celebrations from teammates and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)