India Stumbles Amid South Africa's Dominance

India was dismissed for 201 in response to South Africa's 489 on the third day of the second test in Guwahati. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 58 but India struggled on the pitch. South Africa's Marco Jansen took 6-48, strengthening their lead in the two-test series, now at 1-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's cricket team found themselves all out for 201, chasing South Africa's imposing first innings total of 489 during the second test match in Guwahati.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal offered some resistance with a score of 58, as the pitch provided minimal support for batting.

South Africa capitalized, with Marco Jansen delivering an impressive bowling performance, claiming 6 wickets for 48 runs, reinforcing their 1-0 lead in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

