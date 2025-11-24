South Africa's Jansen Dominates India in Historic Guwahati Test

In a gripping display of fast bowling, Marco Jansen led South Africa to a commanding position against India in the second test in Guwahati. The tall pacer snatched six wickets for 48 runs, building on his previous day's 93-run performance, to ensure South Africa a hefty first-innings lead of 288 runs.

Adding to India's woes, Aiden Markram displayed exceptional catching skills, seizing five crucial catches, including an outstanding one-handed effort to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy. Electing not to enforce the follow-on, South Africa ended the day on 26 without loss, stretching their lead to 314 runs.

India's opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed initial promise before succumbing to the Proteas' attack. Despite a valiant effort from lower-order batsmen Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, India's frontline batsmen disappointed on a pitch deemed a 'road' by bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

