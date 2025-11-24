Left Menu

Pitch Perfect: Navigating Cricket's Bouncing Wickets

Washington Sundar addressed the challenges faced while playing on a true wicket, with insightful tactics shared by Rishabh Pant. Despite executing a potentially solid strategy, missteps influenced the day's play. Sundar provided a candid take on pitch conditions, emphasizing the sport's unpredictability and the importance of adapting to team roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:27 IST
Washington Sundar
  • Country:
  • India

Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen found common ground on Monday, both agreeing with Rishabh Pant's strategy, yet noting its flawed execution. India's interim captain drew attention on the third day when, batting on 7, he misplayed Jansen's short delivery, resulting in an edge caught by the wicketkeeper.

Earlier, Dhruv Jurel also succumbed to Jansen, playing an ill-advised pull shot, ultimately caught by the mid-on fielder. Sundar defended the players' plans, suggesting a different day might have seen those same deliveries hit for sixes and applauded by spectators.

Sundar clarified the pitch was a 'true wicket,' refuting claims of uneven bounce despite Jansen's deliveries occasionally rearing up. He emphasized his adaptability when shifted up and down the batting order, expressing excitement in playing different roles and maintaining a positive outlook regardless of circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

