NRAI Seeks Clarity on National Championships Amid Delhi Pollution Concerns

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is awaiting clarification from the Delhi government on the fate of the National Championships next month amidst a backdrop of worsening air quality in the capital.

The association is assessing possibilities to shift the event, slated for December at Dr. Karni Singh Ranges, should the need arise. This comes as the Delhi government and judiciary express concerns, recommending postponement of outdoor sports events.

NRAI's Secretary, Rajiv Bhatia, emphasized patience as they await governmental decisions, citing the challenge of organizing amidst statutory air-quality regulations. Discussions are ongoing to consider alternative venues across the country if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)