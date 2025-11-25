Fan Groups Rally to Freeze Premier League Ticket Prices

Fan community organizations have demanded that Premier League clubs freeze ticket prices for home games over the next two seasons. They've stressed openness in pricing and dialogue with supporter groups.

Highlighting how rising costs are pricing out everyday fans, particularly younger and working-class attendees, over 100 groups backed a letter from the Football Supporters' Association advocating for price freezes. During the current season, 19 of 20 clubs raised prices.

The letter argues that freezing prices for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons could prevent escalating costs and promote inclusivity. It praises a prior agreement on away-ticket caps as a model for club-supporter cooperation, urging a broader halt to foster a fair pricing model.

(With inputs from agencies.)