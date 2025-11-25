Left Menu

Fan Groups Rally to Freeze Premier League Ticket Prices

Fan groups urge Premier League clubs to freeze home ticket prices for two years, advocating for a halt to increases that strain fans financially. A collective letter suggests freezing prices will maintain football's inclusivity. Most clubs recently raised prices, underscoring supporters' call for a Premier League-wide pause.

Fan community organizations have demanded that Premier League clubs freeze ticket prices for home games over the next two seasons. They've stressed openness in pricing and dialogue with supporter groups.

Highlighting how rising costs are pricing out everyday fans, particularly younger and working-class attendees, over 100 groups backed a letter from the Football Supporters' Association advocating for price freezes. During the current season, 19 of 20 clubs raised prices.

The letter argues that freezing prices for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons could prevent escalating costs and promote inclusivity. It praises a prior agreement on away-ticket caps as a model for club-supporter cooperation, urging a broader halt to foster a fair pricing model.

