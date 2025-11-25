Belgium Edges Out India in Thrilling Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Clash

The Indian Men's Hockey Team displayed resilience in their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against Belgium, ultimately succumbing 2-3 in a rain-soaked encounter on Tuesday. Standout performances included goals from Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra for India, while Belgium's Roman Duvekot and Nicolas De Kerpel clinched the win.

India started the match with determination, fending off initial pressure from Belgium. Goalkeeper Pawan's stellar saves kept the team in contention early on. Despite conceding the first goal to Roman Duvekot, India's Dilpreet Singh's ensuing equalizer was disallowed, leaving Belgium with a 1-0 lead at halftime.

India surged at the beginning of the second half, with Abhishek leveling the score. Belgium regained control, with goals from Nicolas De Kerpel and another from Duvekot. Shilanand Lakra's late goal provided hope, but India's equalizer never materialized. They prepare to face Malaysia next on November 26, which will be broadcast live on FanCode.