Belgium Edges Out India in Thrilling Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Clash

In a rain-affected Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match, the Indian Men's Hockey Team lost narrowly to Belgium with a score of 2-3. Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra scored for India, while Roman Duvekot and Nicolas De Kerpel netted goals for Belgium. India will face Malaysia next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:12 IST
Team India in action against Belgium. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Malaysia

The Indian Men's Hockey Team displayed resilience in their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against Belgium, ultimately succumbing 2-3 in a rain-soaked encounter on Tuesday. Standout performances included goals from Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra for India, while Belgium's Roman Duvekot and Nicolas De Kerpel clinched the win.

India started the match with determination, fending off initial pressure from Belgium. Goalkeeper Pawan's stellar saves kept the team in contention early on. Despite conceding the first goal to Roman Duvekot, India's Dilpreet Singh's ensuing equalizer was disallowed, leaving Belgium with a 1-0 lead at halftime.

India surged at the beginning of the second half, with Abhishek leveling the score. Belgium regained control, with goals from Nicolas De Kerpel and another from Duvekot. Shilanand Lakra's late goal provided hope, but India's equalizer never materialized. They prepare to face Malaysia next on November 26, which will be broadcast live on FanCode.

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

