Deepti Sharma: The Crown Jewel of WPL 2026 Auction

Former Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy anticipates that Deepti Sharma will emerge as the most coveted player in the forthcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, slated for November 27 in New Delhi. Set amid a pool of 277 players, Sharma's recent successes bolster her appeal.

With only 73 available slots and each team permitted up to 18 players, Sharma's versatile prowess as an all-rounder makes her a prime target. Krishnamurthy highlighted Sharma's remarkable performances and accolades, particularly her Player of the Tournament honor in the Women's ODI World Cup.

JioStar expert Anjum Chopra pointed to the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals as likely suitors for Sharma. Additionally, Chopra voiced amazement over the Giants' release of Harleen Deol, citing her capabilities as a promising asset. Both players carry a base price of INR 50 lakh into the auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)