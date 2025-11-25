Left Menu

Deepti Sharma: The Crown Jewel of WPL 2026 Auction

Veda Krishnamurthy predicts Deepti Sharma to be highly sought-after in the WPL 2026 auction. With 277 players vying for only 73 slots, Sharma's recent accolades make her a prime target for franchises. The auction, happening in New Delhi, sees high expectations for both Sharma and Harleen Deol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:20 IST
Deepti Sharma: The Crown Jewel of WPL 2026 Auction
Deepti Sharma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy anticipates that Deepti Sharma will emerge as the most coveted player in the forthcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, slated for November 27 in New Delhi. Set amid a pool of 277 players, Sharma's recent successes bolster her appeal.

With only 73 available slots and each team permitted up to 18 players, Sharma's versatile prowess as an all-rounder makes her a prime target. Krishnamurthy highlighted Sharma's remarkable performances and accolades, particularly her Player of the Tournament honor in the Women's ODI World Cup.

JioStar expert Anjum Chopra pointed to the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals as likely suitors for Sharma. Additionally, Chopra voiced amazement over the Giants' release of Harleen Deol, citing her capabilities as a promising asset. Both players carry a base price of INR 50 lakh into the auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
2026 Men's T20 World Cup schedule unveiled, five venues from India and three from Sri Lanka finalised, says ICC chairman Jay Shah.

2026 Men's T20 World Cup schedule unveiled, five venues from India and three...

 Global
2
Xoriant Expands AI Capabilities with TestDevLab Acquisition

Xoriant Expands AI Capabilities with TestDevLab Acquisition

 India
3
Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin

Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin

 Germany
4
Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?

Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025