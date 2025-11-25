Left Menu

Tristan Stubbs Shines in Dominant South African Performance

South Africa, led by Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten 60, gained a commanding lead over India on day four of their second test in Guwahati. Despite a rocky start against India's spinners, South Africa aims for a series sweep, with Mulder supporting Stubbs at the crease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:50 IST
Tristan Stubbs delivered a standout performance, scoring an unbeaten 60 to solidify South Africa's commanding lead over India on day four of the second test in Guwahati.

The visitors reached 220-4 at lunch, with a series sweep in sight following their opening victory in Kolkata. Accompanying Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder added valuable runs, batting on 29 as they nonchalantly continued their innings.

South Africa's top order initially faltered against India's spinners, including Ravindra Jadeja who claimed the wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram. However, Stubbs remained steadfast, overcoming challenges to build South Africa's formidable position.

