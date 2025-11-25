South Africa Dominates 2025 World Rugby Dream Team with Six Springboks
South Africa stands out in the 2025 World Rugby Men's 15s Dream Team with six Springboks, led by Player of the Year Malcolm Marx. New Zealand, Australia, and England contribute two players each to the prestigious lineup.
South Africa made a remarkable impact in the 2025 World Rugby Men's 15s Dream Team, announced on Tuesday, by having six Springboks named to the prestigious list. The lineup featured Malcolm Marx, who was declared Player of the Year. Alongside Marx, props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and winger Cheslin Kolbe joined the select group, marking a significant achievement for the nation.
This recognition came on the heels of South Africa's stellar performance throughout the year, culminating in back-to-back Rugby Championship titles, a first in their history. The dominance of the Springboks was further highlighted as New Zealand, Australia, and England each contributed only two players to the Dream Team, showing South Africa's formidable presence in the sport.
The full list also includes prominent players like Pieter-Steph du Toit, a two-time Player of the Year, from South Africa, and contributions from top international talents such as Maro Itoje, Tadhg Beirne, Harry Wilson, Cam Roigard, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Len Ikitau, Huw Jones, and Will Jordan, showcasing a diverse representation from world rugby elites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
