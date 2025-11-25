Indian Duo Gears Up for Historic WRC Debut

Ace Indian driver Naveen Puligilla, alongside co-driver Musa Sherif, is set to mark their presence on the world stage as the World Rally Championship (WRC) makes its historic debut in Saudi Arabia. The duo is poised to compete in the WRC3 class during the championship's final round from November 25 to 29.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Puligilla has quickly become one of India's promising rally talents, recently clinching a podium finish at the Tanzania Rally and securing victory in the 3T category at the Robusta Rally in Kodagu. His co-driver, Sherif from Kasargod, lends unparalleled experience with 343 rallies and 101 international events under his belt.

The WRC Saudi Rally 2025 comprises 17 special stages, covering a competitive distance of 319km. Previous Indian legends like Gaurav Gill and Naren Kumar have competed in the WRC but with international co-drivers. Puligilla and Sherif enter the record books as the first all-Indian rally pair to compete in the WRC, determined to showcase India's potential in the rallying world.

(With inputs from agencies.)