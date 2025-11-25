Venkatesh Prasad to Lead Karnataka Cricket Unopposed

In a significant development for Karnataka cricket, former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad is poised to become the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) unopposed. Set to take place on December 7, the elections saw Prasad's candidacy approved by electoral officer Dr. B Basavaraju IAS (Retd), while challenges to his bid were eliminated after technical rejections and withdrawals of opponents.

KN Shanth Kumar's bid for the presidency was rejected on technical grounds, and Kalpana Venkatacahar withdrew her nomination, clearing the path for Prasad's likely ascension to the top post. The details were confirmed in a statement from the association, affirming Prasad's strong position going into the elections.

Backed by a history of leadership, Prasad previously served as vice-president during Anil Kumble's presidency. The nominations of other ex-cricketers, including Sujith Somasundar and Avinash Vaidya, were also approved. These elections are shaping the future administration, with Somasundar leaving his role at the BCCI Centre of Excellence to pursue the state role.

(With inputs from agencies.)