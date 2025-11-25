Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo: FIFA Verdict & World Cup Implications

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to participate in the World Cup despite a red card in a qualifier game. FIFA imposed a three-game ban, with two games deferred. Ronaldo's ban will only be enforced if a similar offense occurs within a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo: FIFA Verdict & World Cup Implications
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo seems poised to avoid missing Portugal's World Cup matches, despite receiving a red card for elbowing an opponent during a qualifying game against Ireland.

FIFA imposed a three-game ban, but two of the games are deferred pending a one-year probation period. Ronaldo already sat out one match against Armenia, ensuring Portugal's World Cup spot.

FIFA's disciplinary decision remains subject to appeal, with uncertainty about who might challenge it. The World Cup commences on June 11, with Portugal among the top seeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

