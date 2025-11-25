Cristiano Ronaldo: FIFA Verdict & World Cup Implications

Cristiano Ronaldo seems poised to avoid missing Portugal's World Cup matches, despite receiving a red card for elbowing an opponent during a qualifying game against Ireland.

FIFA imposed a three-game ban, but two of the games are deferred pending a one-year probation period. Ronaldo already sat out one match against Armenia, ensuring Portugal's World Cup spot.

FIFA's disciplinary decision remains subject to appeal, with uncertainty about who might challenge it. The World Cup commences on June 11, with Portugal among the top seeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)