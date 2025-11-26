Left Menu

Matt Renshaw: Rising Star in Australian Cricket's Dilemma

Matt Renshaw's exceptional form brings optimism for a spot in the Ashes, yet Usman Khawaja's prospects remain uncertain. Despite Renshaw's recent feats, selectors may retain Travis Head as an opener. Khawaja's fitness and recent golf engagements raise questions, influencing team considerations for upcoming matches at the Gabba.

Updated: 26-11-2025
Matt Renshaw's confidence is soaring with a stellar performance marking the start of Australia's summer cricket season. Despite scoring a dazzling 112 for Queensland against Victoria, he remains cautious about an Ashes recall, with Usman Khawaja still in the mix as an opening batsman.

Known for scoring an impressive century in recent matches, Renshaw understands his chances depend largely on Khawaja's fitness. Khawaja, whose performance was hampered by back spasms during the Ashes game in Perth, remains a significant factor in selectors' decisions.

While Khawaja's decision to play golf ahead of the Perth test raised eyebrows, possible replacements like Travis Head have seized the moment, scoring 123 as a makeshift opener. Australia faces crucial decisions about the lineup, with December 4 marking the start of the next test at the Gabba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

