Left Menu

Tragedy on the Court: Infrastructure Failures Cost Two Young Lives

Two tragic accidents in Haryana claimed the lives of national player Hardik Rathi and teenager Aman, as basketball pole collapses draw attention to inadequate sports infrastructure. Criticism mounts against the Haryana government for negligence. Investigations are underway as calls for accountability and reforms in the sports department grow louder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:05 IST
Tragedy on the Court: Infrastructure Failures Cost Two Young Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying series of incidents in Haryana has left two teenagers dead after iron basketball poles collapsed on them during practice, highlighting severe deficiencies in the state's sports infrastructure. National player Hardik Rathi and 15-year-old Aman both lost their lives, prompting intense scrutiny and political backlash.

The tragic events took place in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh, throwing the spotlight on the alleged negligence surrounding the maintenance of sports facilities. Footage from Rohtak shows Hardik reaching for the hoop before the tragic collapse. Despite urgent medical attention, both boys succumbed to their injuries.

Opposition figures and local entities charged the Haryana BJP government with failing to maintain existing infrastructure. Calls for accountability are growing, with officials stating that investigations into the incidents are ongoing and corrective measures are needed urgently to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

 India
2
Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

 Global
3
UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025