Tragedy on the Court: Infrastructure Failures Cost Two Young Lives
Two tragic accidents in Haryana claimed the lives of national player Hardik Rathi and teenager Aman, as basketball pole collapses draw attention to inadequate sports infrastructure. Criticism mounts against the Haryana government for negligence. Investigations are underway as calls for accountability and reforms in the sports department grow louder.
A horrifying series of incidents in Haryana has left two teenagers dead after iron basketball poles collapsed on them during practice, highlighting severe deficiencies in the state's sports infrastructure. National player Hardik Rathi and 15-year-old Aman both lost their lives, prompting intense scrutiny and political backlash.
The tragic events took place in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh, throwing the spotlight on the alleged negligence surrounding the maintenance of sports facilities. Footage from Rohtak shows Hardik reaching for the hoop before the tragic collapse. Despite urgent medical attention, both boys succumbed to their injuries.
Opposition figures and local entities charged the Haryana BJP government with failing to maintain existing infrastructure. Calls for accountability are growing, with officials stating that investigations into the incidents are ongoing and corrective measures are needed urgently to prevent further tragedies.
