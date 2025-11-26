Left Menu

South Africa's Historic Series Triumph: A New Era in Test Cricket

South Africa’s cricket team achieved a historic 2-0 test series sweep against India on Indian soil, dispelling doubts about their worldwide credentials. Overcoming past challenges, the team, without their pace spearhead, showcased stellar performances, particularly in Guwahati, securing their status as leading contenders in the World Test Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:45 IST
Temba Bavuma

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, South Africa's team, led by Temba Bavuma, clinched a historic 2-0 series win against India on their home ground, a feat often deemed the pinnacle of test cricket challenges. This triumph cements South Africa's reputation as formidable world champions in the sport's long format.

The series commenced with controversy over the playing conditions in Kolkata, where the Proteas secured their first victory in India since 2010, albeit marred by India's setback with Shubman Gill's injury. However, in Guwahati, South Africa delivered a resounding 408-run victory, marking India's largest test defeat by runs and their first home series loss in 25 years.

Despite the absence of key player Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's achievements were underscored by stellar individual performances from Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, and Aiden Markram. As South Africa rises to second place in the World Test Championship standings, India's slip to fifth calls for reflection and regrouping.

