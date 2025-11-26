Gautam Gambhir Urges Patience for India's Emerging Test Batters
India's test cricket team, coached by Gautam Gambhir, faced a historic 408-run defeat to South Africa. Gambhir emphasized the need for patience with young batters, seeking red-ball experience. Facing criticism, Gambhir upheld his record, urging balanced development across cricket formats. India's next focus is the T20 World Cup.
India's test cricket team, under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir, encountered a historic defeat with a 408-run loss against South Africa. This result marked the heaviest loss by runs in India's test cricket history, surpassing the 342-run defeat to Australia in 2004.
Coach Gambhir, who faced criticism for his coaching tactics, highlighted that several of the young Indian batters have played fewer than 15 test matches. He emphasized the need for patience as they gain experience and navigate the complexities of test cricket against top-tier teams like South Africa.
Gambhir defended his coaching credentials by recalling past successes including winning the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. He stressed the importance of nurturing test cricket alongside limited-overs formats in India, with upcoming matches against South Africa serving as preparation for the T20 World Cup.
