Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé delivered a stunning performance, scoring four goals, including a phenomenal hat trick that ranks as the second-fastest in Champions League history. His prowess on the field was instrumental in the team's thrilling 4-3 victory against Olympiakos.

Mbappé's remarkable ability to convert opportunities, combined with his vibrant teamwork and unity, earned him accolades from teammates and coach Xabi Alonso. His contribution not only propelled him to the top of the Champions League scoring charts this season but also helped Madrid break a challenging three-game winless streak.

With Mbappé's nine goals this season, Real Madrid has climbed to fifth place in the standings. His performance underscores his natural talent and embodies the spirit of resilience as Madrid aims to secure a spot in the competition's top eight.