Airport Chaos: Soccer Fans Clash with Police Ahead of Copa Libertadores Final
Police and soccer fans clashed in Rio de Janeiro as Flamengo prepared to travel to Peru for the Copa Libertadores final against Palmeiras. Local media reported fans entering the team's bus. Flamengo did not comment, and no injuries or arrests have been confirmed. The final takes place Saturday in Lima.
Chaos erupted in Rio de Janeiro when police clashed with soccer fans near the international airport as Flamengo prepared for their Copa Libertadores final match against Palmeiras in Peru.
Local reports state that about a dozen fans entered the Flamengo bus through the ceiling while thousands gathered outside in support. The scene turned chaotic, with police deploying tear gas and rubber bullets, while some fans retaliated.
Despite the tense situation, Flamengo midfielder Saúl Niguez humorously commented on the incident via social media. The Brazilian club and authorities have yet to address the matter of injuries or arrests publicly. The much-anticipated match will be held this Saturday in Lima's Monumental Stadium, where Brazilian teams have dominated the competition since 2019.
