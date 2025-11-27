England's Uneasy Ashes Campaign: All-Pace Strategy Under Scrutiny
England is likely to retain their team for the upcoming Ashes test in Brisbane despite a loss in the first match. Former bowler James Anderson suggests the all-pace attack worked initially, but Australia capitalized on predictability for an eight-wicket win, questioning the absence of a spinner.
Despite a disheartening loss in the opening Ashes test, England is expected to stick with their lineup for the upcoming match against Australia in Brisbane, according to former fast bowler James Anderson.
In the first match held in Perth, England's pace-heavy approach initially paid off, dismissing Australia for a mere 132 runs in their first innings. Yet, Ben Stokes' impressive five-wicket haul couldn't save the team from an extraordinary defeat within two days.
Australia's batsman, Travis Head, dominated England's bowlers in the second innings, securing a century and setting up an eight-wicket victory. Anderson highlighted the lack of variation in England's attack, lamenting the absence of a spinner to disrupt Head's rhythm and inject unpredictability into the game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
