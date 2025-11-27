England's Uneasy Ashes Campaign: All-Pace Strategy Under Scrutiny

Despite a disheartening loss in the opening Ashes test, England is expected to stick with their lineup for the upcoming match against Australia in Brisbane, according to former fast bowler James Anderson.

In the first match held in Perth, England's pace-heavy approach initially paid off, dismissing Australia for a mere 132 runs in their first innings. Yet, Ben Stokes' impressive five-wicket haul couldn't save the team from an extraordinary defeat within two days.

Australia's batsman, Travis Head, dominated England's bowlers in the second innings, securing a century and setting up an eight-wicket victory. Anderson highlighted the lack of variation in England's attack, lamenting the absence of a spinner to disrupt Head's rhythm and inject unpredictability into the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)