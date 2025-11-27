Left Menu

England's Uneasy Ashes Campaign: All-Pace Strategy Under Scrutiny

England is likely to retain their team for the upcoming Ashes test in Brisbane despite a loss in the first match. Former bowler James Anderson suggests the all-pace attack worked initially, but Australia capitalized on predictability for an eight-wicket win, questioning the absence of a spinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:02 IST
England's Uneasy Ashes Campaign: All-Pace Strategy Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite a disheartening loss in the opening Ashes test, England is expected to stick with their lineup for the upcoming match against Australia in Brisbane, according to former fast bowler James Anderson.

In the first match held in Perth, England's pace-heavy approach initially paid off, dismissing Australia for a mere 132 runs in their first innings. Yet, Ben Stokes' impressive five-wicket haul couldn't save the team from an extraordinary defeat within two days.

Australia's batsman, Travis Head, dominated England's bowlers in the second innings, securing a century and setting up an eight-wicket victory. Anderson highlighted the lack of variation in England's attack, lamenting the absence of a spinner to disrupt Head's rhythm and inject unpredictability into the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global
2
Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

 United Kingdom
3
First Human H5N5 Avian Influenza Case Sparks Global Attention

First Human H5N5 Avian Influenza Case Sparks Global Attention

 United Kingdom
4
Global Markets Eye Rate Shifts Amid U.S. Thanksgiving

Global Markets Eye Rate Shifts Amid U.S. Thanksgiving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025