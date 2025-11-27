Lightning Strikes and Aces: Thrills at the Australian PGA Championship

Spain's Sebastian Garcia captured attention with a two-stroke lead at the European tour's season-opening Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland, halted by lightning on Thursday. Garcia was seven-under through 15 holes, ahead of Australia's Daniel Gale, who bagged a hole-in-one on the par-three 11th, winning a BMW from the sponsor.

Sydney native Gale, equipped with his first DP World Tour card, hit a memorable eight iron shot that led to a joyous celebration. The 29-year-old, known for his distinctive mullet and yellow bucket hat, exuberantly celebrated his achievement amidst challenging conditions due to recent storms.

Preferred lies were permitted due to heavy rainfall, with a group of golfers, including Ryan Fox and Ding Wenyi, taking an early clubhouse lead with four-under 67s. Local drawcards like Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee started strong, as Cam Smith found comfort in familiar greens, celebrating a triumphant return with solid play despite two bogeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)