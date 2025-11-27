India Sets Sights on Home Soil Glory at Men's Junior Hockey World Cup
As hosts, India aims to reclaim the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup title after nine years. Positioned in Pool B, India is expected to advance alongside Chile, Oman, and Switzerland. Former Olympic goalie turned coach PR Sreejesh eyes success, mitigating the team's penalty corner struggles ahead of the tournament opener against Chile.
- Country:
- India
India, the joint second-most successful team in Men's Junior Hockey World Cup history, is poised to reclaim the championship on home turf after a nine-year hiatus. The team begins its quest against Chile in their pool opener, part of Pool B, which also includes Oman and Switzerland.
Coached by former Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh, India has its eyes on the prize, having previously clinched the title in 2001 and 2016. Despite being favorites to advance, the squad must overcome penalty corner conversion issues that arose during the Sultan of Johor Cup.
Facing Chile, ranked 18th in FIH rankings, India is prepared for potential challenges, emphasizing penalty corner strategies and counter-attack defenses. Meanwhile, heavyweight teams like Germany, the tournament's most decorated side, and others vie for supremacy in Chennai and Madurai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Geopolitical Redefinition
Germany's Economy: Signs of Growth Amid Challenges
Rising Security Costs Cast Shadow Over Germany's Beloved Christmas Markets
ANALYSIS-France and Germany step up pressure on arms firms to resolve fighter impasse
Trial of Antifa Ost: Unraveling Terror and Extremism in Germany