India Sets Sights on Home Soil Glory at Men's Junior Hockey World Cup

India, the joint second-most successful team in Men's Junior Hockey World Cup history, is poised to reclaim the championship on home turf after a nine-year hiatus. The team begins its quest against Chile in their pool opener, part of Pool B, which also includes Oman and Switzerland.

Coached by former Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh, India has its eyes on the prize, having previously clinched the title in 2001 and 2016. Despite being favorites to advance, the squad must overcome penalty corner conversion issues that arose during the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Facing Chile, ranked 18th in FIH rankings, India is prepared for potential challenges, emphasizing penalty corner strategies and counter-attack defenses. Meanwhile, heavyweight teams like Germany, the tournament's most decorated side, and others vie for supremacy in Chennai and Madurai.

