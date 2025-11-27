Depleted Springboks Face Off Against Wales in Cardiff Clash

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, have restructured their squad for the match against Wales in Cardiff after a dozen players returned to their clubs due to non-international window commitments. Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is slated to reach his 50th cap milestone from the bench.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus retains seven players from last week's win over Ireland, aiming to clinch a clean sweep in their European tour. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu continues at flyhalf, with Morne van den Berg starting at scrumhalf, while Andre Esterhuizen reverts to inside centre.

The team features Siya Kolisi as captain, with bloodied Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese in the loose-forward trio. A notable strategic move is the 7-1 forward-back split on the bench, signaling Erasmus's confidence in the forwards' performance this season.

