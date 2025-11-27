Left Menu

Selvam Karthi Leads India to Victory in Thrilling Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Match

Selvam Karthi netted the decisive goal as India secured a 3-2 victory over New Zealand in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Amit Rohidas and Sanjay also scored for India, while George Baker contributed two goals for New Zealand. India's strong defense fended off New Zealand's persistent attacks.

  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In a riveting encounter at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Selvam Karthi emerged as the hero by netting a crucial goal to seal India's 3-2 victory over New Zealand. The match witnessed intense action, with India effectively countering New Zealand's aggressive play.

India began strongly by converting a penalty corner early in the game, courtesy of Amit Rohidas. Despite New Zealand's efforts to capitalize on their midfield dominance and multiple penalty opportunities, the Indian defense remained resolute.

The second half saw goals from India's Sanjay and New Zealand's George Baker, setting up a tense final quarter. Ultimately, Selvam's precise finish on Abhishek's pass restored India's lead, ensuring their win as they gear up to face Canada next.

