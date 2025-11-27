Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Co-owner Envisions Growth for Women's Premier League

Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, anticipates the addition of 'one or two new teams' to the Women's Premier League soon, aiding the BCCI's shift to a home-and-away format. Jindal praised the investment timing in WPL, foreseeing growth in the sport after recent successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has expressed optimism regarding the expansion of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in the near future, mentioning the potential addition of 'one or two new teams'. This move is expected to facilitate the transition to an ideal home-and-away format, according to Jindal.

The WPL has operated under a caravan format with its five-team tournament currently taking place across two to four cities, but Jindal hopes a shift to home-and-away games will happen in the foreseeable future. With the upcoming fourth edition scheduled for Navi Mumbai and Vadodara starting January 9, these developments are anticipated.

Jindal attributed the imminent growth and popularity in women's cricket to achievements like the Women's ODI World Cup win, suggesting this could parallel the transformative impact seen in men's cricket post-1983. He expressed satisfaction about investing in WPL, believing the league is poised for significant progress and increased interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

