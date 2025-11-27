Left Menu

Karnataka's Sports Champions: Dhanalakshmi and Lakshya Rajesh Honored

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah honored Dhanalakshmi and Lakshya Rajesh with cash prizes for their achievements in international sports. Dhanalakshmi was part of the Indian women's kabaddi team that won gold at the Kabaddi World Cup. Lakshya Rajesh secured a silver medal at the Asian Junior Badminton Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:57 IST
In a ceremony held at his office in Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah celebrated the accomplishments of two distinguished athletes from Karnataka by awarding them cash prizes.

Dhanalakshmi, a vital member of the triumphant Indian women's kabaddi team, was lauded for helping clinch a gold medal at the Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka.

Lakshya Rajesh, who emerged as a silver medalist in the singles' category at the Asian Junior Badminton Championship in China, was also recognized for her sporting excellence. The Chief Minister praised their dedication, urging them to continue their pursuit of glory for both state and nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

