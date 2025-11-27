Karnataka's Sports Champions: Dhanalakshmi and Lakshya Rajesh Honored

In a ceremony held at his office in Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah celebrated the accomplishments of two distinguished athletes from Karnataka by awarding them cash prizes.

Dhanalakshmi, a vital member of the triumphant Indian women's kabaddi team, was lauded for helping clinch a gold medal at the Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka.

Lakshya Rajesh, who emerged as a silver medalist in the singles' category at the Asian Junior Badminton Championship in China, was also recognized for her sporting excellence. The Chief Minister praised their dedication, urging them to continue their pursuit of glory for both state and nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)