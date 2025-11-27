Karnataka's Sports Champions: Dhanalakshmi and Lakshya Rajesh Honored
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah honored Dhanalakshmi and Lakshya Rajesh with cash prizes for their achievements in international sports. Dhanalakshmi was part of the Indian women's kabaddi team that won gold at the Kabaddi World Cup. Lakshya Rajesh secured a silver medal at the Asian Junior Badminton Championship.
In a ceremony held at his office in Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah celebrated the accomplishments of two distinguished athletes from Karnataka by awarding them cash prizes.
Dhanalakshmi, a vital member of the triumphant Indian women's kabaddi team, was lauded for helping clinch a gold medal at the Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka.
Lakshya Rajesh, who emerged as a silver medalist in the singles' category at the Asian Junior Badminton Championship in China, was also recognized for her sporting excellence. The Chief Minister praised their dedication, urging them to continue their pursuit of glory for both state and nation.
