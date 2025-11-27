Deepti Sharma Steals the Show at Women's Premier League Auction

All-rounder Deepti Sharma emerged as the top earner at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, clinching the highest bid. Her stellar performance, pivotal in India's recent World Cup win, significantly increased her valuation.

While Australia's Alyssa Healy, part of the anticipated marquee players, went unsold, the New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was acquired by Mumbai Indians for 30 million rupees. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz exercised their 'right to match' clause to retain Sharma, aligning with Delhi Capitals' substantial offer.

The auction, summing up to 408 million rupees for 67 players, highlighted unexpected outcomes, especially Healy's unsold status. As the league gears for its next edition in January 2026, all eyes are set on the potential shifts in team compositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)